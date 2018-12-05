Marine rescued after 2 military aircraft crash off coast of Japan

(CBS News) — Two military aircraft crashed early Thursday while refueling in the air during a training mission off the coast of Japan, the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) said Wednesday. Japanese search and rescue aircraft were immediately deployed and rescued at least one Marine.

A F-18 with two people on board and a KC-130 with five on board were involved in the incident about 200 miles off Iwakuni, Japan. There was no immediate word on the condition of the rescued Marine or the others onboard when the collision occurred. Both aircraft are reported to have crashed into the water.

- Advertisement -

The aircraft involved had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training.