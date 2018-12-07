Fullwood’s dad and eyewitness make statements in murder trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Testimony began Friday morning in the case of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Wilmington home, last year.

William Bernicki’s case was delayed on Tuesday so he could get a forensic psychological evaluation. Investigators say Bernicki shot himself in the face after killing his ex-girlfriend Brittany Fullwood last year.

The District Attorney’s office says the trial continued today with opening statements and testimony including from Fullwood’s father and an eyewitness.

The trial resumes Monday.