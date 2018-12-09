Community gathers to remember Hania Aguilar

As law enforcement remains hard at work bringing justice for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar and her family, a community paused to remember her.

Saturday, police said 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan is responsible for the kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. He is currently in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Weeks of searching and praying all led to Lumberton High School, the site of Hania’s funeral Saturday. Nearly every seat at in the school’s gymnasium was filled.

“Beautiful, intelligent, happy, caring and joyful,” remembered Dr. Shanita Wooten, Superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County. “Though I didn’t teach Hania personally, her impact on Lumberton Jr. High School and the Public Schools of Robeson County was evident in the teachers and administrators who talked endlessly about her amazing personality.”

A letter from Hania’s father in Guatemala was read in his absence after being denied entry to the country this week.

Related Article: Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

“You are my treasure,” the letter read. “Rest in peace my daughter, my gorgeous princess. Now I know that I have an angel in heaven.”

You can see more from the services here.