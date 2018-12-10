Bladen County elections board vice-chair resigns

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Jens Lutz is out at the Bladen County Board of Elections.

The vice chair of the board issued an email resignation into the North Carolina Board of Elections Friday evening.

“Sometimes in life circumstances reach the breaking point especially when your trying to do the right thing,” wrote Lutz to State Elections Board Executive Director Kim Strach. “It becomes even more difficult when your family is drug into the drama plus your own party begins to attack you for compromising and common sense decisions.”

Lutz was not reachable by phone on Monday when we attempted to contact him.

Lutz remains a registered Democrat and served for several years as the Democratic Party Chair in Bladen County.

Lutz’s resignation was also directed towards Joan Fleming, the Chief Investigator in the investigation of irregularities and potential elections fraud during the November election.

“I hereby resign from the Bladen County Board of elections effective immediately,” wrote Lutz. “I regret having to do this but things have gotten way out of hand.”

Lutz spoke more in-depth with our Charlotte affiliate WSOC in regards to the issues he has reported in his time at the Board of Elections in Bladen County. You can also read more on Lutz’s affiliation with McCrae Dowless who is now a person of interest in the state investigation of potential elections fraud in the 2018 election.