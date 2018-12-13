KFC selling firelog that smells like fried chicken

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tis the season… for fried chicken? If you’re a KFC fan, it is. The fast-food chain is now selling a firelog that smells like their famous 11 herbs and spices when burned.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is from Enviro-Log and is made of 100 percent recycled materials.

Each firelog can burn up to 2.5-3 hours, and KFC says it may result in a craving for fried chicken.

One KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog sells for $18.99, including tax, shipping and handling.

If you’re interested in purchasing one, KFC is now selling them on their website while supplies last.