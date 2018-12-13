Woman at center of NC voter fraud allegations breaks her silence

BLADENBORO, NC (WBTV) — The woman at the center of allegations of voter fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District race is breaking her silence about the work she did in the 2018 election.

Lisa Britt worked for a man named McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the campaign of Republican Mark Harris to run a coordinated absentee ballot effort in Bladen and Robeson Counties.

Harris beat McCready in November’s election by 905 votes.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has refused to certify the results of the race and has voted to hold an evidentiary hearing to further explore voting irregularities in Bladen and Robeson Counties.

Much of the public allegations of wrongdoing in the election center on Dowless; although WBTV has identified two other apparent coordinated efforts to promote absentee voting in Bladen County in this year’s election.

