Two charged after deputies seize 100 pounds of pot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in jail after deputies seized about 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

According to a news release detectives conducted a week-long investigation that led them to get a a search warrant for a home at 5006 Park Ave.

Detectives executed the warrant last night around. They say they found the marijuana inside.

They charged Aqib Malik, 22, from High Point, with nine felony counts, including trafficking. Trevor Rocklein, 20, faces seven felony charges, including trafficking marijuana. Both were scheduled to make their first court appearance this afternoon.

An application for the search warrant says a confidential informant tipped off investigators that Khan was reportedly getting 100 pounds of marijuana delivered to Wilmington every week. Investigators say he has been charged with drug crimes before. The application also claims the information told police Aqib sells the marijuana for around $1,500 per pound as well as cocaine for $20,000-$30,000 per kilogram. The application says with the help of the informant, they found Aqib inside the house next to a large duffle bag of marijuana.