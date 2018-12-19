Disaster Recovery Center to stay open through January

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last day to apply for hurricane relief assistance.

FEMA’s last day at the Disaster Recovery Center will be Thursday. Remaining at the Disaster Recovery Center through the end of January 2019 will be the Small Business Administration, Hope4NC Crisis Counseling and NC Emergency Management Individual Assistance personnel to help residents with updating their records in order to continue receiving assistance. Hours of operation will continue to be Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We are grateful for the work that FEMA has provided our community since Hurricane Florence struck in September,” said New Hanover County Hurricane Florence Recovery Manager Beth Schrader. “Our residents will still need assistance for a little while longer, and we are delighted that other partners will stay in place through January at the Disaster Recovery Center to provide our residents with the support they need to continue to recover.”

Businesses can also seek assistance from the Small Business Administration at the Business Recovery Center located at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce at One Estell Lee Place through Thursday.

On Friday, December 21, SBA business recovery operations will be solely located at the Disaster Recovery Center in Independence Mall. Several key dates for businesses: December 19 s the deadline to apply for the Business Physical Damage Disaster Loan, and June 14, 2019 is the deadline for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. For more information visit the SBA website.