It’s the final day to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is the last day to apply for hurricane relief assistance.

Individuals and businesses with uninsured losses have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for disaster help.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Independence Mall will close permanently on Thursday at 5 p.m.

If you have already applied for disaster assistance, have questions, or need to make updates to your application, please call the helpline at 1 (800) 621-3362 or visit the DRC and talk with an Individual Assistance Specialist.