State BOE: Lewis Hatcher should still be Columbus Co. Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another fallout from the scandal involving absentee ballots in last month’s election. The State Board of Elections is now saying the Columbus County sheriff’s race should not have been certified.

This latest news is coming from Jackie Bozeman, the acting elections director in Columbus County.

Bozeman says the State Board of Elections told her late Thursday morning the election should not have been certified because of the protest and appeals.

At this time, the Columbus County Board of Elections will not be issuing a certificate to Sheriff Jody Greene.

According to State Board of Elections Spokesman Patrick Gannon, Greene should not have been sworn in.

The State Board reportedly informed the county board this week not to issue a certificate of election in that race, as there is a pending election protest.

“My understanding is that the county has not issued a certificate in that race, and thus he should not have been sworn in,” Gannon said. “Sheriff [Lewis] Hatcher should still be serving as sheriff.”

Greene beat Lewis Hatcher by 34 votes.

Greene was sworn in as sheriff on December 3.

Since then, there are have questions swirling around whether the newly elected sheriff actually called Columbus County home. He and his wife, Angie Greene, told WWAY they did.

WWAY has reached out to the State Board of Elections and Sheriff Greene, but have not heard back.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.