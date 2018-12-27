Wilmington artist blends positive vibes with art

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you wander down Second Street in Wilmington’s historic downtown district, you might stumble across an artist who calls himself a “purveyor of positive vibes.”

Trevor Van Meter showcases his work at TVM Art & Apparel located in the historic Mahler building.

He moved to Wilmington in July and opened his store in late October. A graduate of East Carolina University, Van Meter says his art focuses a lot on contours but that’s not all.

“I try to include a positive message with every single piece that I make,” he said on WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina.

One of his signature pieces features a bunch of lines at the base of a blooming flower.

“This kinda expresses the journey, the experience of becoming, for me an artist, for others becoming the best version of themselves,” he said. “Most people only see the flower, they don’t see everything you have to go through.”

Van Meter goes on to explain, “The great part of this message is that there is great strength and beauty from the struggle.”

Inside his small shop, you’ll find a variety of t-shirts, prints and acrylic cuts. His most familiar logo is a pineapple with an eye with a special meaning.

“Keep an eye on your paradise,” Van Meter said.

If you’re an artist with a vision for doing something unique, Van Meter offers this advice.

“Decide what you want, be specific, believe you can have it and don’t stop until you get it,” he said. “That’s a formula for success not only for art, but for life.

He hopes anyone who sees or purchases a piece of his art finds it inspiring.

“I hope they wake up every day with little reminders that they can choose their best self over their less self every single day and if when you string together successful days, your life can be a success as an artist or as a person,” he said. ‘

TVM Art & Apparel is located at 21 South Second Street in Wilmington.