Authorities ID woman killed by escaped lion in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — A 22-year-old woman looking to start a career working with animals was attacked and killed by a lion after it escaped a locked space at a North Carolina animal center on Sunday, officials said.

A “husbandry team, led by a professionally trained animal keeper, was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning” at the Conservators Center in Burlington when a lion left the locked space, went into the area where the humans were and killed Alexandra Black, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Black, 22, had worked at the Conservator Center for just 10 days, her family said.

She loved animals and “died following her passion,” her family said.

