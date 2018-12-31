Christina Aguilera, Post Malone headline New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC

Another star-studded night is on tap as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 helps you ring in the new year tonight.

Christina Aguilera headlines the annual party in Times Square. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. live on WWAY ABC and heads into the early hours of 2019, including the iconic ball drop at midnight from New York City.

Other performers include Post Malone, New Kids on the Block and Florida Georgia Line.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg host.

So no matter where you are tonight, make sure your TV is tuned to WWAY ABC as we say goodbye to 2018 and welcome in 2019!