Oak Island author’s book highlights plight of those needing a living organ donation

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An Oak Island woman hopes her newest book will inspire people to become living organ donors and create awareness about those waiting for such donations.

Cindy Horrell Ramsey’s newest book, “Maddie in the Middle,” is about a girl who adopts a disabled Vietnam veteran as part of an ‘adopt-a-grandparent’ program through her school. One character in the book is a living donor kidney transplant.

“I felt this book is my best way to help bring awareness to the overwhelming need for living donors and help raise money for Beth’s medical fund,” Ramsey said.

She’s referring to Beth Williamson Mills, a Pender County native and mother of two adopted children. Mills taught elementary-aged students for 10 years before health complications forced her to stop working, Ramsey said. Mills is a kidney recipient and about a year ago, her body began rejecting the kidney she received from her husband. Mills now relies on at-home dialysis as she waits for a living donor.

Ramsey’s book is available in print and ebook, and she is donating 50 percent of her royalties to Beth’s ongoing medical expenses.

“More importantly, I’m hoping that by including her story on the dedication page, I can help find her a donor,” Ramsey said.

For more details about the book, visit the Amazon author page.