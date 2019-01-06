New video shows altercation between trooper and driver in deadly shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Late last night WWAY received new video of the night a trooper opened fire on a suspect during a traffic stop.

The video was sent to our newsroom from a viewer. In it you can see a state trooper parked in front of a truck.

In the video, you can see the truck attempt to drive off. We took the audio off at parts because of the language. You can clearly hear a man yell ‘stop I’ll shoot you’ before the truck takes off.

The NC Department of Public Safety says Trooper S.A. Collins shot Brandon Webster, 28. It happened near Civietown Mini Mart. The highway patrol says Collins opened fire when Webster sped toward him while driving off.

In the video, you hear the trooper swear and say the driver tried to run him over.

Investigators located Webster a short time later at the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

The viewer who sent us this says it is the shooting that happened last Tuesday at the Civietown mini mart near Shallotte.