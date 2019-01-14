Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WJCL) — The newest coffee shop in downtown Savannah is causing a stir.

People waited to meet members of the special needs community who’ve been given the chance to shine at Wilmington-based Bitty and Beau’s.

“They have to maintain standards and they’re capable to,” said Blair Christie, the store manager. “It’s cool to watch them rise up to it and see their confidence grow as you hold them to the standards of your company.”

After you order, you get to add a pin to the wall.

It’s a chance to show how far you’ve come.

Like Ben and his mom, who came from Jacksonville for the grand opening.

“I just love the opportunity they’re giving our kids,” said Ben’s mom. “It makes a special needs momma proud.”

For parents, it’s an optimistic look at the future for their children.

