3 suspects in custody after trooper shot in Wilson County

WILSON, NC (WNCN/WWAY) — Authorities said that three people are in custody after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Monday.

NCSHP identified the victim as Trooper Daniel C. Harrell. He’s a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County. The release said he was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard said in a statement that authorities were looking for 36-year-old John David Jones. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a female, possession of stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering, and larceny after breaking/entering.

Jones was the third person taken into custody. Officers apprehended him just after midnight Tuesday morning. Officials said he was located in a wooded area off of Cattail Road near Weaver Road.

Jones was taken to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said.

Related Article: Woman gets at least 18 years in prison for 2016 murder

Two others had been taken into custody prior to that. William Allen Boswell, 40, and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins, 25, are both charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They are each being held on a $15,000 secure bond.

The suspect vehicle was found on Ervin Place off Cattail Road, officials said.

NCSHP said the incident happened on Hanes Road in Wilson County. Harrell was conducting a traffic stop.

Harrell was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment, a hospital official said.

1 of 2

Harrell’s white cruiser appeared to have 12 bullet holes in the windshield and front-end damage.

Here is the full text from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office:



“We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can’t stay on this path.”

The Fayetteville Police Department also tweeted about the shooting:



“We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the shooting:

“Please join us in praying for Trooper Daniel C. Harrell and his family. Trooper Harrell was shot in the head last night while conducting a traffic stop in Wilson County. Trooper Harrell is stable but will definitely have a long road to recovery.”

“This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers.”

Jones, Mullins and Boswell all appeared in court just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mullins asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Jones’ bond sits at more than $1 million.

All three have are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 29.