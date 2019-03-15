Southern fast-food chain favorite and more on the way to Leland!

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Business is booming in Brunswick county from new apartments to new restaurants and exciting news for Leland residents: Chick-fil-A is coming to town!

The town of Leland plans to finish this project by 2020. Mayor Brenda Bozeman says the new center will also include a Starbucks. Bozeman says construction will begin once roadwork design has been approved.

It will be located just off Highway 17 between the Aldi and the Ocean Gate Plaza which includes the Dunkin Donuts, Hibachi Bistro and Bridgewater Wines.