Iconic North Carolina barbecue spot closes over taxes owed

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A beloved North Carolina barbecue restaurant has closed over apparent tax problems.

Multiple news outlets report Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro recently shut its doors, with a sign posted saying the property had been seized due to nonpayment of taxes.

WRAL-TV reported the Wayne County Clerk of Court said multiple tax liens had been filed against the restaurant, totaling more than $70,000 in tax liability.

State Department of Revenue spokesman Schorr Johnson said the owners can pay back taxes and regain control of the business.

Since opening in 1962, Wilber’s has developed a reputation as an important stop for politicians, locals and barbecue-seeking tourists.

Longtime pitmaster Keith Ward told WRAL that he’s spent his life working there. He said the owners are good people to work for.

