Red Bull to film extreme athletes at Frying Pan Tower

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Energy drink company Red Bull is known for pushing the limits on sports by taking them to extreme levels.

Frying Pan Tower, once a Coast Guard light station, located more than 30 miles off the Cape Fear coast will soon become the stage for some of the world’s most talented athletes as they perform wild stunts and Red Bull will be there to catch it all on camera.

- Advertisement -

According to Frying Pan Tower’s Facebook page, they will host Olympic high divers, sky jumpers and scuba divers this summer.

Sky jumpers will reportedly land on the tower after a 10,000-feet jump. Olympic high divers could dive from 65-90 feet, as much as 130 feet.

The post says scuba divers will search the ocean’s bottom for lobsters.

Frying Pan Tower says Red Bull will be filming from June 10-15.

Volunteer safety captains are needed.

If you’d like to learn more, you can reach out to Frying Pan Tower.