LifeWay Christian Store closing brick-and-mortar locations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — LifeWay Christian Store will close its 170 brick-and mortar stores this year, that’s according to an official release on LifeWay’s website.

One of those brick-and-mortar stores in located in the University Commons Shopping Center in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The organization says it will continue to offer a broad selection of resources through its website and the Lifeway Customer Service Center.

Lifeway says the timing of store closings will vary depending on local circumstances.