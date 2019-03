BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for one week.

Roland Evan King, Jr., 25, was last seen driving a pearl colored 2003 Kia Optima at around 9 p.m. on March 14.

It has an NC license tag ELN-6570.

King is from Ash and is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Det. Horne at (910) 713-6107.