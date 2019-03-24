Wilmington police investigating stabbing at area sports bar and grill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating after a person was stabbed at an area sports bar inside the University Landing shopping center.

Wilmington police say the male victim was at work at the Jamrock Sports Bar & Grill when the suspect entered the business. The suspect stabbed the victim once according to police.

A witness called 911 and rendered aid until EMS could arrive. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The victim was transported to NHRMC, however police would not say the extent of his injuries.

Police did say the suspect was being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. They have not released the identity of the suspect or victim at this time.

Jamrock’s personnel posted on social media telling customers Sunday that, “we (are) having a family emergency so Jamrock will be close(d) for a few days sorry for the inconveniences.”