South Carolina 5th grader dies after school fight, family confirms

RaNiya Wright, an elementary school student from Colleton County, died Wednesday morning at MUSC.

Wright, 10, suffered serious injuries in a classroom fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday, officials say.

- Advertisement -

Wright, a fifth grader, had been unresponsive and in critical condition since Monday, family says.

Another child involved in the fight has been suspended from school indefinitely, the Colleton County School District says.

The fight remains under investigation. Authorities have not released further details about the incident.

The extent of Wright’s injuries from the fight and the cause of her death were not immediately available Wednesday.

Richard Harvey, Colleton County Coroner, said Wright would undergo an autopsy at MUSC most likely on Friday morning.

Read more here.