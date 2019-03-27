Will there finally be a winner? $750M Powerball drawing is tonight

(WWAY) — Will there finally be a winner? Get your N.C. Education Lottery Powerball ticket NOW — the next drawing to win the jackpot is today.

There was no winning ticket drawn on Saturday so the jackpot is now up to $750 million dollars. If you win and choose the cash option, you would take home about $465 million dollars.

Tonight’s jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million. You’d have to match all six numbers.

The winning numbers will be announced tonight on WWAY News. Good luck!