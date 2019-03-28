March 28 marks anniversary of deadly 1984 NC tornado outbreak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March 28 marks the anniversary of a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak that killed dozens and injured hundreds throughout North and South Carolina in 1984.

According to the National Weather Service, the outbreak produced 24 tornadoes: 11 in North Carolina, 11 in South Carolina, and 2 in Georgia.

57 deaths and nearly 1,250 people were injured during the outbreak. In North Carolina alone, 42 people died and another 800 were injured.