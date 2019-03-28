March 28 marks anniversary of deadly 1984 NC tornado outbreak

By
WWAY News
-
0
Footage from the tornado outbreak on March 28, 1984. (Photo: WTVD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March 28 marks the anniversary of a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak that killed dozens and injured hundreds throughout North and South Carolina in 1984.

According to the National Weather Service, the outbreak produced 24 tornadoes: 11 in North Carolina, 11 in South Carolina, and 2 in Georgia.

- Advertisement -

57 deaths and nearly 1,250 people were injured during the outbreak. In North Carolina alone, 42 people died and another 800 were injured.

Tornado Outbreak on March 28, 1984 (Photo: NWS)An EF3 tornado touched down 5 miles northeast of Tobermory in northwestern Bladen County and traveled along the ground through Cumberland and Sampson counties. The path was 0.8 miles wide and 40 miles long. This tornado killed 12 and injured 101 people as it moved at nearly 60 miles per hour. Damage exceeded 5 million dollars.

An F2 tornado touched down north of Conway, South Carolina and moved northeast into Columbus County at Tabor City. This path width was 0.2 miles and the path length was 16 miles, only 2 miles of which actually occurred in North Carolina. There were eight injuries in South Carolina and none in North Carolina. Damage exceeded $500,000.

You Might Also Like