Cherie Berry, the ‘elevator lady,’ won’t seek re-election

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s “elevator lady” is punching the last buttons on her career as state labor commissioner next year.

Republican Commissioner Cherie Berry announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election in 2020, or 20 years after she was first elected to the job. Her colleagues on the Council of State — comprised of Gov. Roy Cooper and other statewide elected leaders — gave her a standing ovation following her announcement at the council’s monthly meeting.

Berry brought wide recognition to her otherwise little-known post by putting her photo on inspection certificates inside 28,000 elevators statewide. With it came the nickname “elevator lady” or “elevator queen.” It led to a Twitter parody account and even a song.

Berry believes her picture has helped children feel safe entering elevators.