Malpass Corner Elementary School teacher recognized as ‘Teacher of the Week’

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Students at Malpass Corner Elementary School are learning math skills in creative ways like plotting their shoe sizes on a line plot and using it to analyze data.

Its all part of Savanna Latta’s efforts to make learning about math in an engaging experience for her second-grade students.

- Advertisement -

“That’s why I got into the profession because I had teachers that did that for me,” Latta said.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, this Latta’s fourth year teaching at the Pender County school.

“If you can use their names in the questions or use something they’re familiar with, whether its food, money or Pokémon cards, they’re going to be able to answer those questions a little bit more because they have that experience,” Latta said.

Related Article: PE teacher recognized for connecting with students in and out of class

One thing that makes Latta an effective teacher is her ability to relate with each of her students.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for teachers I had in the past and I went to a school similar to Malpass Corner and I lived in an environment similar to theirs,” Latta said. “So its nice to make that connection and see myself in those students.”

Among other things, the person who nominated Latta wrote, “My daughter has never been so excited to tell me what she has learned in school each day.”

Due to Latta’s passion for teaching, we picked her as WWAY and Mattress and Furniture Liquidators’ ‘Teacher of the Week.’

With the school being in a rural county with a diverse student population, Principal Avery Ellington says its important for educators to connect with their students.

“She has really gone out and really embraced some of the project-based learning and inquiry-based learning and has been really trying to implement that into her classroom this year and it shows–I think that’s why you’re here,” Ellington said.

While Latta’s grateful for the recognition, she credits her fellow teachers at the school for much of the success she’s had with her students.

“Being a new teacher its all about the community and getting help from those more experienced than me,” Latta said.

She also says the MCES staff really came together in the last six months following Hurricane Florence.

“Our kids have been through a lot in the last couple of months and especially our teachers and we really come together as a family and without that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” she said. “We’ve definitely become a little stronger.”

Certainly stronger by leaning on each other, both teachers and students, solving one problem at a time.

Click here to nominate someone you know who is making a difference in the classroom. Each week’s ‘Teacher of the Week’ winner receives a $100 gift card.