Police remove councilman from Sunset Beach town meeting

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Police had to remove a town council member from a meeting earlier this week for the second time in less than two months.

Back on February 19, Councilman Rich Cerrato was removed after he said he raised questions over a statement Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Benton sent to WWAY, saying he would act as mayor until November.

In a YouTube video from Monday night, Cerrato can be seen raising questions about dredging.



Benton says he is out of order and asks for him to be removed.

We have reached out to Benton and Cerrato.

We will bring you more tonight at 11 on WWAY News.