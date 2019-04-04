Elections board tours sheriff’s home address in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Testimony in Whiteville Thursday led the Columbus County Board of Elections on a little field trip. The location was Jody Greene’s listed Cerro Gordo home address.

Greene’s attorneys asked the board to come visit the two campers that sit on Greene’s Cerro Gordo land.

There is currently a protest that this is not Greene’s permanent home and that it was not his permanent home a year before the 2018 election.

The attorneys for the election protestor say this is how the land looks now, but the argument is what the land looked like in 2017.

As of noon, Jody Greene was giving testimony in Whiteville.

WWAY’s Andrew James is there and live tweeting from inside in the courtroom.

This is day 2 of the evidentary hearing for the case of who is the rightful sheriff in the county. All day witnesses related to the protest of the November election spoke before the Columbus County Board of Elections on Wednesday.

