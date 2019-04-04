Hours after bond reduced, Wilmington oral surgeon charged again

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Charges continue to pile up for a Wilmington oral surgeon accused of abusing his patients while they were under anesthesia.

Hours after a judge reduced the bond to $500,000 for Michael Lee Hasson, he was arrested again for sexual battery.

Hasson’s list of charges include multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, second degree sexual offense, sexual battery, and statutory rape.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Dr. Michael Lee Hasson‘s license in February, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense. The crimes allegedly happened while his patients were under anesthesia.

After the arrest, more alleged victims came forward and police charged Hasson with 13 additional sex crimes that allegedly took place while treating patients. The abuse allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018.

Documents released on March 26 provide more details about those allegations.

Hasson will appear in court on the new charge this afternoon.