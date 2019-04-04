Police: Multi-year investigation disrupts drug pipeline to Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Heroin and fentanyl are two common street drugs prevalent all over the Cape Fear.

Law enforcement are wrapping up one of the largest-ever trafficking cases involving those drugs in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Duplin and Sampson counties.

- Advertisement -

Several people in a multi-year heroin and fentanyl conspiracy investigation called “Operation Toothfairy,” are being sentenced.

US Attorney Robert Higdon says potential dealers should learn from the suspects’ mistakes.

“I want the message to go out to any who even thinks about being involved in the trafficking of drugs in this district, the Eastern District of North Carolina, or might have involvement in violent crime: that is not the course you should follow because we’re gonna continue putting these cases together, and eventually we’re gonna get to you,” Higdon said.

1 of 3

The people arrested include: