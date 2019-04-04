Police: Multi-year investigation disrupts drug pipeline to Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Heroin and fentanyl are two common street drugs prevalent all over the Cape Fear.
Law enforcement are wrapping up one of the largest-ever trafficking cases involving those drugs in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Duplin and Sampson counties.
Several people in a multi-year heroin and fentanyl conspiracy investigation called “Operation Toothfairy,” are being sentenced.
US Attorney Robert Higdon says potential dealers should learn from the suspects’ mistakes.
“I want the message to go out to any who even thinks about being involved in the trafficking of drugs in this district, the Eastern District of North Carolina, or might have involvement in violent crime: that is not the course you should follow because we’re gonna continue putting these cases together, and eventually we’re gonna get to you,” Higdon said.
The people arrested include:
- Shawqi Gray, 37, of Wilmington. Gray was sentenced to 17 years in prison in February 2019. Gray pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
- Andrew Jerome Lige, also known as “Shotgun,” 40, of Wilmington. Lige was sentenced to 11 years in prison on January 9, 2019. LIGE pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
- Kevin Simpkins, 50, of Wilmington. Simpkins was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Simpkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
- Deandre Sweet, 27, of Wilmington. Sweet was sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison in October 2018. Sweet pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
- Diquelle Sweet, 22, of Wilmington. Sweet was sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison in September 2018. Sweet pleaded guilty to 5 counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Kyeric Sweet, 25, of Wilmington. Sweet was sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on October 2018. Sweet pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
- Terek Harper, also known as “Reek,” 34, of New Jersey. Harper pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a 100 grams or more of heroin and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. HARPER was sentenced to more than 7 years on April 1, 2019. Harper is awaiting sentencing in North Carolina State Court and faces a mandatory 5 minimum active sentence to be served following the expiration of his federal sentence.
- Tony Sims, 52, of Wilmington. Sims was sentenced to two years in prison on January 25, 2019. Sims pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin