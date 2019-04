BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County has announced their one-stop voting site for the May 14 primary election for the District 9 race.

You can cast your ballot at the Bladen County Board of Elections Office at 301 South Cypress Street in Elizabethtown on April 24-26, April 29-May 3, May 6-10.

Voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Full list of one-stop voting sites and dates.

The general election will be held on September 10.