River reopens after crane arrives at Port of Wilmington

CAPE FEAR RIVER, NC (WWAY) — Most of the southern end of Cape Fear River is back open after a new crane arrived at the Port of Wilmington.

The delivery of the new crane for the had closed a stretch of the Cape Fear River from Wilmington southward. Around 1:30 p.m. a US Coast Guard spokeswoman said the safety zone that stretched 26 miles south from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington had been opened. She said a 200-yard safety zone remains in place around the port until the crane successfully raises its arm, which should happen later this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Fog this morning caused a three-hour delay in the movement of the neo-Panamax crane, which arrived on a 776-foot ship.

The Bald Head Island and North Carolina ferries were scheduled resume operation once the vessel passes.

Share your video or photos of the crane with WWAY News.