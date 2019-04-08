Elections board sees influx of party affiliation changes after Columbus sheriff hearing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Board of Elections held its first regular meeting Monday since voting 3-2 last week that Jody Greene did not meet state requirements of residence to run for sheriff.

The board mentioned the possibility of being subpoenaed to Greene’s appeal to the State Board of Elections.

Board of Elections Director Carla Strickland says there has been an influx of people coming in to change their party affiliation from democrat to republican with about 20 or 30 people doing so just Monday.

Greene is a republican and Lewis Hatcher is a democrat.

The board also discussed ordering voter identification equipment and scheduling public symposiums on voter ID.