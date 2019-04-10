East Carolina stifles Diamond Hawk bats in 9-1 win

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–East Carolina scored at least one run in six innings on Tuesday night in the Pirates 9-1 win over UNCW baseball.

The ECU pitching staff stifled the Seahawk bats all night long. The Diamond Hawks struck out a season high 14 times in the loss. West Columbus high school graduate Trey Benton picked up the win for ECU on the mound. The junior tossed 2.2 innings allowing one run on just four hits.

Gage Herring took the loss on mound for UNCW in a short outing. He threw 1.2 innings and gave up two earned runs. The Seahawks offense produced just six hits in 33 at bats.

The loss drops UNCW to now 17-16 on the year, ECU improve to 24-7 on the season. UNCW will be back in action on Wednesday night at the Campbell Camels. First pitch is schedule for 6:00 p.m from Buies Creek.