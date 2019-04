WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help searching for a missing woman who is seven months pregnant.

29-year-old Brandie Elizabeth Dicello was last seen Thursday, April 18, on Martin Street.

- Advertisement -

She is a 5’2″ white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information please contact Wilmington Police or use Text-a-Tip.