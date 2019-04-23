Late innings doom Diamond hawks upset bid at ECU

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY)– East Carolina scored four runs in the bottom of the 8th inning on Tuesday night to take down UNCW baseball, 8-5.

The Seahawks held the 5-4 lead headed into the bottom of the 8th, but the Pirates scored four runs on three hits to take the lead for good. UNCW outhit ECU 14-11 in the loss. Noah Bridges led the charge offensively for the Diamond Hawks going (3-5) with an RBI single in the 6th inning.

Bryant Packard was the catalyst leading off for the Pirate offense. He reached base three times and came around to score every time. Zach Barnes picked up the win in relief for the Pirates. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Seahawks will try to snap a six game losing streak on Wednesday evening, when they host the Campbell Camels at Brooks Field. First pitch between the Seahawks and Camels is set for 6:00 p.m.