Lighted sign requirement removed from SC Uber safety bill

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Three state senators have made a big change to legislation that aims to improve safety for Uber and Lyft customers in South Carolina.

A Senate subcommittee voted Tuesday to scrap a requirement for a lighted sign and instead require drivers to display their license tag numbers on a sign on the front of their vehicles.

Uber requested the change. Company spokesman Trevor Theunissen told the senators that Uber riders are sent the tag number of their ride and it would be nearly impossible for a fake driver to duplicate it, unlike the lighted company signs that are for sale online.

The legislative action was prompted after police say a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student was killed after mistakenly getting into what she thought was her Uber ride last month.