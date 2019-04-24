New Hanover Co. Schools cancel classes on day of teacher rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools will be closed for all students the day of a planned teacher rally in Raleigh.
According to a news release, the district has canceled classes for May 1. As of Tuesday, 440 NHCS teachers are planning to be out on May 1.
“Closing schools on May 1st is a difficult decision,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said. “Our students lost nearly three weeks of school after Hurricane Florence, and we do not want them to have to miss any more time; however, with over 400 teachers and staff, who have already put in leave requests and more are expected, we cannot safely operate the schools on May 1st.”
The district says May 1 will now be an optional teacher workday for all staff.
The superintendent will collaborate with the board to decide whether the day will have to be made up. That decision will be announced at a later date, according to the school system.
It’s the second year in a row the county has had to cancel classes on the same day as a teacher rally sponsored by the NC Association of Educators in Raleigh.
New Hanover County is the second district in southeastern North Carolina to announce it will cancel classes May 1. Brunswick County has also canceled classes that day.
Earlier this month, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson told WWAY he supports teachers, but wishes they could find a day to hold the rally when students are not in class.