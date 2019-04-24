New Hanover Co. Schools cancel classes on day of teacher rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools will be closed for all students the day of a planned teacher rally in Raleigh.

According to a news release, the district has canceled classes for May 1. As of Tuesday, 440 NHCS teachers are planning to be out on May 1.

- Advertisement -

“Closing schools on May 1st is a difficult decision,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said. “Our students lost nearly three weeks of school after Hurricane Florence, and we do not want them to have to miss any more time; however, with over 400 teachers and staff, who have already put in leave requests and more are expected, we cannot safely operate the schools on May 1st.”

The district says May 1 will now be an optional teacher workday for all staff.

The superintendent will collaborate with the board to decide whether the day will have to be made up. That decision will be announced at a later date, according to the school system.