Lumberton woman turns a little luck into a big win

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Justice Shaw of Lumberton turned a little bit of luck into a lot when she won $200,000 playing Monopoly Frenzy.

“I had just won $10 on a $1 scratch off, so I figured I’d buy two $5 tickets,” said Shaw. She purchased two Monopoly Frenzy tickets at Clyde’s Grocery in Lumberton. One of those tickets turned out to be a big winner.

“I was sitting in my car scratching the ticket, not really expecting anything,” said Shaw. “Then I saw the train symbol and I thought, ‘Wait a minute … what?’” Revealing the train symbol on a Monopoly Frenzy ticket means the player wins the prize associated with the symbol.

Shaw took her winning ticket to the store to find out what she had won and was told she needed to go to lottery headquarters in Raleigh. When she arrived, she found out she had won $200,000.

“I was shocked,” said Shaw Thursday as she claimed her prize. “I’m still in shock.”

Shaw’s ticket won the last of four top prizes in the game. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501. Shaw plans to use the money to buy a house and take care of her family.