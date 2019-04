WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to the number of teachers attending the rally, New Hanover County schools will be closed on Wednesday, May 1.

However, free lunch will be offered to students 18 and younger at three locations.

Williston Middle School, 401 South 10th Street

Wrightsboro Elementary School, 2716 Castle Hayne Road

Mary C. Williams Elementary School, 801 Silver Lake Road

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.