2 Maine boys still missing, could be in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding two young boys.

The Presque Isle Police Department said 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III may have been taken out of the state against their will.

Officers believe the boys could be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Authorities said the pair might be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.

Police posted to social media saying they had spoken to Joel Strother (the boys’ father). The post said he refused to cooperate with investigators.



Strother is believed to be travelling in a metallic colored GMC Terrain possibly with temporary paper plates or a tan Cadillac Escalade. Strother has a birthmark on the left side of his neck that many describe as looking like a faded tattoo.

Carter is 4 feet 6 inches, 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Joel Strother II is 5 feet, 90 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information should call (207) 764-4476.