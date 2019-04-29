NC prison guards under investigation after #FeelingCute posts

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Two North Carolina prison guards are under investigation after posting pictures as part of a social media challenge.

The pictures appear to be mocking violence against inmates.

The investigation is related to a social media trend called the “feeling cute” challenge. The photos that prompted the investigation were posted in a Facebook group for correctional officers.

A member of the group alerted the WTVD I-Team to the pictures.

One picture shows a correctional officer, who works at Central Prison in Raleigh, with the caption “#FeelingCuteChallenge say one wrong thing you going in cuffs.”

The other picture is of a correctional officer from Scotland Correctional Institute, in Laurinburg, that reads “Feeling cute…might spray ya baby daddy.”