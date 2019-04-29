Second suspect wanted in double murder in Pender Co. arrested

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second suspect in a double murder in Pender County is behind bars according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 21, around 12:30 a.m. a 911 call was received from 3460 Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe reporting shots fired and that two persons had been injured.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people dead. The two deceased individuals are Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne and Dakota Ontaria Moore, Jr., 30, of Harrells.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office officials say originally one suspect, 36-year-old Eric Jamel Pigford of Burgaw, had been arrested and is charged with First Degree Murder.

Warrants were outstanding for Jamie Dante Coleman, 31, of Atkinson for First Degree Murder.

Captain James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman is in custody as of Monday morning. He is expected to have a first appearance later this morning in Burgaw.