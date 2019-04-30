Two killed, several shot on UNC Charlotte campus, shooter ID’d

By
WWAY News
-
0

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Emergency medical officials say two people were killed and four others shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody.

The alleged shooter has been ID’d as Trystan A. Terrell, 22, according to a police source. He reportedly is a UNCC student.

Trystan A. Terrell (Photo: via WSOC)
- Advertisement -

An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Hall building around 5:45 p.m. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The campus is on lockdown.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

Check back for more on this developing story.

You Might Also Like