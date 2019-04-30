Two killed, several shot on UNC Charlotte campus, shooter ID’d

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Emergency medical officials say two people were killed and four others shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody.

The alleged shooter has been ID’d as Trystan A. Terrell, 22, according to a police source. He reportedly is a UNCC student.

An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Hall building around 5:45 p.m. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The campus is on lockdown.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

