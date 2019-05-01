Police charge man who allegedly assaulted pregnant woman on video

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.
Wilmington Police arrested Antonio Spencer, 30, Tuesday night after he was seen on video assaulting a pregnant woman in the Houston Moore housing complex on April 21.
Another man is charged with shooting the man who allegedly assaulted the pregnant woman.
Video of the incident before the shooting has gone viral. Family members say the video shows a man named Blake pulling, kicking and possibly hitting a woman. Police were told by witnesses that woman was pregnant.
Wilmington Police say the incident happened at the Houston Moore housing complex on April 21.
Spencer is charged with assault on a female, battery on an unborn child and firearm by felon.
Spencer was placed on a $101,000 total secured bond.