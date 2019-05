COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you bought a lottery ticket at Sam’s Pit Stop in Hallsboro for Friday’s drawing, you’d better check those numbers.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that’s where someone bought a MegaMillions ticket worth $20,000.

They matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball. The numbers for Friday’s drawing were 8-16-22-66-68. The Mega Ball is 11.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $273 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.