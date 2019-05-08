Jenelle Evans fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ days after husband kills dog

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY/StarNews) — Jenelle Evans’ time on MTV’s “Teen Mom 2” has come to an end.

The reality TV star and longtime resident of the region has been dropped by the MTV series, just days after news that her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog. The couple is currently living in Columbus County.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since,” according to a statement from MTV first obtained by Us Weekly. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The show’s last day filming with Jenelle predates last week’s incident, in which Eason allegedly killed the couple’s French bulldog, Nugget, after he said it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Eason seemingly admitted to the killing in a now-deleted May 1 post on Instagram.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt [sic] the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he wrote. “The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a [sic] animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans took to her own Instagram to mourn the puppy’s passing.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday [sic],” she wrote in the post. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons.”

Evans is one of the original stars of the sequel series, which has followed the lives of several teenage mothers and their families since 2011. The ninth season wrapped airing last August.

The network cutting ties with the reality TV figure comes after a long line of legal troubles for both Evans and Eason.

She has been arrested numerous times since the show began, the first of which came in 2011 when she was charged with cyberstalking her ex-boyfriend.

She was arrested for separate drug offenses in both 2012 and 2013, and again in 2015 for assault charges in Myrtle Beach.

In December, Eason was charged with tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property after a video he posted to Facebook showed him hooking a winch to the back of a truck and pulling it out of a parking spot on South Second Street in downtown Wilmington.