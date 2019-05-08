Man wanted in connection to Wilmington murder arrested

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who was wanted for a deadly shooting in Wilmington in April is behind bars.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, members of the United States Marshals Task Force with the Wilmington Police Department arrested Michael Jermaine Mitchell, 19, on Tuesday night.

Jail records show Mitchell is charged with first degree murder and two counts of violating probation.

In April, Wilmington Police said Michael Mitchell, 19, was wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old Willie Sellers Jr., who was shot and killed the night of April 5 in the 1000 block of Emory Street in Wilmington. Police said Mitchell is a validated gang member.

According to WPD, Mitchell received a $175,000 bond for probation violation and no bond for the charge of murder in the first degree.